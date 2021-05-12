Late Commissioner Hargrove honored in May meeting

The late Joey Hargrove, who was serving in his third term as Lawrence County’s District 5 commissioner, was honored in the Commission’s regular monthly meeting on Friday.
Commissioners presented Hargrove’s family with a resolution mourning his passing. Hargrove, 53, who represented the East Lawrence area, died on March 22 from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community.
“The Commission recognizes and commends the exemplary life and service of Commissioner Hargrove and extends its very deepest sympathy to his family,” the Commission said. “Commissioner Hargrove was an asset to the County Commission and his presence is missed by all at the County level.”
The resolution was presented to Hargrove’s wife, Sonia, and their two children, Gabbie and Gavin.
