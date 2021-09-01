Nathanial Ford was named to the University of Alabama Deans List for Summer Semester 2021.
A total of 358 students enrolled during the summer 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
