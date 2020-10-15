The Warrior Mountain Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America will host its annual Fall Benefit Ride on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Those interested in participating should meet at AL Creek Horse Camp in the Bankhead National Forest at 9 a.m., BCHA member and event organizer Laurie Lucas said.
“We’re riding out at 9:30, and we’re serving lunch at 2 p.m.,” she said. “We’re having Boston Butt, baked beans and coleslaw. There’s no charge for the lunch, though donations are accepted.”
The Warrior Chapter will also host an auction following lunch. Donations for the auction will be accepted the morning of the ride, Lucas added. All proceeds from the event will benefit the BCHA chapter, which works to maintain equestrian trails in the Bankhead Forest.
“The money our chapter raises is to keep the riding trails open in Bankhead. We do all the maintenance, like cutting trees, clearing brush, trash cleanups. We put up all the high lines and we place benches and picnic tables along the trails for visitors,” Lucas said.
Participants in the event are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the event.
For more information about the non-profit organization or the Fall Ride, or to make a donation, contact Roger Robertson at 256-898-5999, James Alexander 256-898-4220 or Lucas at 256-590-4824.
