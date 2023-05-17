Stolen U-Haul recovered at Walmart

A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered Thursday, May 11 by the Moulton Police Department. They arrested Moulton resident Donny Thomas Brown and charged him with first degree receiving stolen property. The truck was the third stolen vehicle recovered by MPD in a week. 

“We have seen an increase in stolen vehicles in our area or coming through our city and county,” said Chief Craig Knight. “There have also been reports of or recoveries of stolen vehicles with surrounding law enforcement agencies. We would like to stress that everyone needs to be aware of the importance of keeping vehicles locked up and safe when not in use.”

