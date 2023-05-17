Stolen U-Haul recovered at Walmart

A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered Thursday, May 11 by the Moulton Police Department. They arrested Moulton resident Donny Thomas Brown and charged him with first degree receiving stolen property. The truck was the third stolen vehicle recovered by MPD in a week.
“We have seen an increase in stolen vehicles in our area or coming through our city and county,” said Chief Craig Knight. “There have also been reports of or recoveries of stolen vehicles with surrounding law enforcement agencies. We would like to stress that everyone needs to be aware of the importance of keeping vehicles locked up and safe when not in use.”
On Thursday, around 9:00 p.m., MPD Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya and Officer Scott Christy found a U-Haul box truck at Walmart. The truck, originally from Bowling Green, had been reported stolen.
Dejoya and Christy secured the vehicle. They detained the driver, Brown, and a female passenger. Cpt. Russell Graham reported to the scene.
Graham contacted a detective with the Bowling Green Police Department. The detective confirmed that the truck was stolen. Brown, 49, had rented the truck on April 20. It was supposed to be a one-day rental.
He kept the truck for 21 days.
Law enforcement added the stolen truck into the National Crime Information Center database on Tuesday, May 9.
Officers suspect Brown used the rental truck for personal transportation.
He was arrested and charged for the theft. The female passenger was also arrested. She had an existing warrant with MPD for a misdemeanor crime. She was additionally charged for possessing drug paraphernalia after officers discovered she had a smoking device with narcotics residue.
Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
