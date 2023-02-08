Nelson qualifies to compete in Oratorical contest

American Legion Post #25 is proud to announce that Kalyn Nelson from East Lawrence High School has qualified to compete in the District 11 Oratorical contest. Kalyn presented her oration on the United States Constitution as it applies to Voting in America on February 4, 2023. The event was held at the American Legion Post #25 building on Hwy. 33 in Moulton. The contest at Post #25 is the first of three contests Kalyn will have to win in order to qualify to compete in the National High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. Shown from left: Mark Craig - competition judge, Kalyn and Andy Bradford - competition judge. Above right, from left: brother Gage, Father Jarrison, Kalyn, Mother Casey and Commander Philip Terry.
