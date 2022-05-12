May is Older Americans Month and the Senior Companion Program with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) celebrated their senior volunteers in style.
Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities; as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the work force and more. Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it. There is no right way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month is Age My Way.
The Senior Companion Program’s volunteers, all senior in age, have chosen to age while providing service to others. They were honored May 2, with a luncheon, which included a display of the proclamation signed by Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.
Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. Please join CAPNA’s Senior Companion Program in strengthening our community by becoming a volunteer and earning extra cash.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Melissa Tallant at 256-260-3117 or melissa.tallant@capna.org. For more information, visit out website at www.capna.org or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CAPofNAL and https://www.facebook.com/FGSCProg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.