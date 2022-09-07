New business in Courtland holds ribbon cutting

Integrity Design Services Inc. celebrated its 22nd year business anniversary last Friday with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new facility in Courtland. (I.D.S.) is a structural/mechanical engineering firm and fabrication shop serving various industries throughout the south east.
The firm started out as a three-person CAD service in the Decatur Business Incubator in August of 2000 and has since grown to employ fifteen people.
When they recently outgrew their facility in Trinity, I.D.S. President, Brad Campbell, reached out to Mayor Linda Peebles, who worked with the firm to procure the old Taylor Construction facility on Jefferson Street in Courtland. “Since the majority of our clients are either in the Decatur/Huntsville area or the Shoals, Courtland proved an ideal location for our business,” said Mr. Campbell.
“The mayor, city council, and all of the citizens of Courtland have greeted us with open-arms and we’re thrilled to be here. We wish to thank everyone who came out to celebrate and help us launch this exciting new chapter in our business.”
"I actually met Brad Campbell at his Open House two years ago in Trinity when he was celebrating his 20th year Anniversary of being in business," Mayor Peebles said. "A mutual friend, Duane Evans, invited me to go to the open house where I met Brad, his family, and some of his workers. We talked about his business, and he ask me about the Town of Courtland, and of course I had to brag about what a beautiful and unique little historical town that I was lucky enough to be Mayor of."
Peebles said a few weeks later Brad gave her a call and said he needed to expand and wanted to bring his business to Courtland. She found a property that was for sale and the rest is history.
Mayor Peebles said she is proud to have Integrity Design in Courtland, but also Brad and his family, because they are an asset to the town and community.
