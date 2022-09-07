New business in Courtland holds ribbon cutting

Integrity Design Services Inc. owner, Brad Cambell, (pictured second from left) celebrated his new facility in Courtland Friday with an open house and ribbon cutting.

Integrity Design Services Inc. celebrated its 22nd year business anniversary last Friday with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new facility in Courtland.  (I.D.S.) is a structural/mechanical engineering firm and fabrication shop serving various industries throughout the south east. 

The firm started out as a three-person CAD service in the Decatur Business Incubator in August of 2000 and has since grown to employ fifteen people. 

