The Lawrence County Extension Office is seeking volunteers for an educational “Your Money, Your Life” event planned for local 8th graders next week.
“Your Money, Your Life,” is designed to help students prepare for financial security in their future, according to Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
The event, organized by the Extension Office and the Lawrence County School System, will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Lawrence County High School Gym.
Shanklin said volunteers will set up booths during the event to help visiting students “navigate through life’s obstacles.”
Prior to the event, participating students will be assigned a scenario, including a fictitious or hypothetical job, marital status and a child or children, Shanklin explained. “The students will then come to the gym at Lawrence County High School in shifts to learn valuable lessons about money, career choices, and life.”
During the event, students will rotate through stations and be introduced to real-life scenarios such as purchasing a house or vehicle, paying utilities, insurance and other necessities, Shanklin said. Volunteers are needed to facilitate these stations.
All materials will be provided, and students will attend a brief orientation at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event, which is scheduled to end around noon. She said 50-minute sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Shanklin said lunch will be provided for volunteers once all sessions are concluded.
Volunteers may choose to participate in one or more sessions, she said. Those interested should contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
