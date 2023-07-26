Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.29 million to help low-income households with home energy costs.
The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes.
“As these record hot summer months continue, many low-income residents may struggle to afford higher electric bills along with other expenses,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering cooling costs for many of them.”
Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 18 community agencies that manage the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These grants are supplemental to grant funds of $26 million awarded by Gov. Ivey through the state’s yearly LIHEAP allocation earlier this year.
“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting those who most need assistance during this time,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with local community agencies ensure that many who truly need assistance receive help with high utility bills.”
Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:
$49,021 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330
$66,023 to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204
$25,741 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287
$50,254 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336
$80,562 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800
$125,115 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700
$76,720 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474
$69,061 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843
$279,041 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430
$55,747 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712
$85,718 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646
$74,619 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611
$109,473 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429
$20,883 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010
$68,232 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881
$5,823 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283
$28,128 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100
$28,549 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271
