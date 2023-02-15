Commission contested on solid waste

Several residents spoke at the Friday, Feb. 10 commission meeting to appeal to the commissioners regarding the Courtland, North Courtland solid waste contract situation and the fate of the county courthouse.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles addressed the commission on behalf of Courtland residents.
“The majority of people are paying their bill like they’re supposed to, said Peebles. “The town Courtland does not owe anything to the county commission. So we are not obligated to pay anybody’s bills.
“The county is responsible for the collection of its own bills and accounts, not Courtland or North Courtland.
According to Peebles, approximately 12 percent of Courtland residents and 18 percent of North Courtland residents owe overdue bills to the county’s solid waste department.
The county previously gave Courtland and North Courtland a 90 day notice of termination for their solid waste contract. The current contract will terminate March 31.
“We’re willing to sign another contract with the county,” said Peebles. “We’d prefer to have a contract with the county if it’s possible.
Peebles said the county’s solid waste department should handle their own billing and collection, according to the current contract’s guidelines.
“We just want what’s fair and right and to be treated like everybody else in the county,” said Peebles. “That’s all we’re asking.”
A resident near Courtland, Ellen Hampton, told the commission that she didn’t receive a garbage bill for two years, despite her trash continuing to be picked up.
“I never could get it worked out about receiving a bill,” said Hampton. “Finally, after a couple years, I just sent a check and a letter to Joe Wheeler and told them I needed to pay my back garbage balance.”
Joe Wheeler informed Hampton they could not receive her check, but they would attempt to resolve the situaton. Soon, Hampton began receiving a monthly garbage bill.
“I don’t know what the disconnect was,” said Hampton. “But most of us do want to pay our bill. And I just feel like it would be an awful thing if you take it away from Courtland.”
The commission ultimately voted unanimously to send a new contract to Courtland and North Courtland’s mayor and city council.
After the approval passed, Peebles and Courtland attorney Richard Thompson raised objections to certain language in the contract.
“I don’t want anything in [the contract] that says the town of Courtland is responsible for paying anybody’s bill other than the ones that the town owns,” said Peebles.
According to county attorney David Martin, the language would only apply if Courtland failed to alert the county once they know a resident has moved.
“The trigger for all of this is signing up with [Courtland for electricity] or turning [power] off with [Courtland],” said Commission Chairman Bobby Burch.
After Peebles and Thompson spoke, Rep. Ernie Yarbrough ventured a proposal to the commission. Yarbrough stated he would provide a free, online, self-contained billing and support system to the county. The website would allow county residents to sign up for solid waste services and billing.
“They sign up for their trash, they get an automatic email with instructions, how you want them to get their cans, all those details will be in the email,” said Yarbrough. “Then on the back end, it generates automatic reports for people who are not paying.
“That report gets generated and emailed immediately... to an enforcement officer for solid waste.”
Yarbrough believes the software could increase the solid waste department’s revenue.
The commission worried the software could not be in place prior to the contract’s termination.
“This plan we have will work,” said Burch. “Now there are a few things that we’re going to have to work out.
“Here’s the only thing we can do. Y’all [Courtland] go Monday night and approve this, or you can approve it with these ammended requests. And then you can bring it back to us; and we can either approve those ammended requests, or we can say no.”
The commission voiced a desire for Yarbrough’s plan to receive greater consideration in the future; however, they want a quicker solution to meet the April 1 deadline.
At Courtland’s Monday, Feb. 13 council meeting, the council voted for Peebles and Thompson to make changes to the contract and send it back to the commission.
Earlier in the commission meeting, county archivist Wendy Hazle pleaded with the commission to go through with the courthouse renovations.
“History matters,” said Hazle. “That building means something. If you don’t repair it now and continue with the work that’s been started to renovate it - if you push it off two years, four years, ten years - you’re going to be spending the same amount of money to tear it down.
“If you don’t save it now, there’s no saving it ever.”
Due to not receiving budget numbers from Martin and Cobey Construction Company prior to the meeting, the commission tabled proposals regarding the courthouse renovations.
“It’s a difficult decision,” said Burch.
