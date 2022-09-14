Farm City Week is November 18-24; Youth contest deadline October 28

Since 1955 a Farm-City Week has been declared across Alabama, Farm-City Week in 2022 is November 18-24. The Farm-City Week theme is “Sustaining for the Future”. Farm-City’s educational programming goal is to ensure agriculture and forestry will carry on for future generations. “Sustaining for the Future” theme notes that farmers are conserving natural resources, improving efficiency and leveraging technology for greater production and smarter land use, but they also are focused on being financially sound businesses. Lawrence County-based Farm-City activities and contests help youth and adults explore how rural and urban people are “Sustaining for the Future” – not just environmentally, but also economically and educationally.
In Lawrence County, the core of the Farm City activities are focused on youth. On October 27 and 28 3rd grade youth will have the opportunity to come to Pizza Farm – an event that has occurred over the past 20 years through the efforts of our Farm-City Committee Members. Pizza Farms provides youth a slice of pizza along with the programming related to the outdoor environment that grows the ingredients that are on a pizza. Topics at Pizza Farm range from beekeeping to animal production to a fun hay ride.
The Farm City poster, essay and media contests for youth are important also. Giving youth the opportunity to use their knowledge and imagination to create posters, essays, and videos about the themed topic. Additional information from the Alabama Farm-City Contests can be found at their website is at https://agriculture123.wixsite.com/farm-city. However, submission dates noted on the website are for county level winners.
The following are the rules regarding entries in the various categories.
Poster Contest: Grades K-6
1. Entry is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with two divisions: grades K-3 and 4-6. First and second place winners will be named in each division.
2. Theme must be on poster “Sustaining for the Future”.
3. Posters must relate to the theme and be the original artwork of the student.
4. Poster size should be horizontal with the length no greater than 28 inches and height no greater than 22 inches. It should be no smaller than 18 inches in length and 14 inches high. Standard thickness poster paper is preferred. Vertical posters will not be judged.
5. Any flat medium can be used such as pen, pencil, crayon, water color, ink or oil. No three dimensional posters (such as gluing products on to a poster) will be eligible.
6. Each student is required to write name, grade, age, school & teacher’s name on the back upper left corner of their poster.
7. Posters will be judged on creativity, originality, neatness, overall appearance & relevance to the theme.
8. Posters are due to the Lawrence County Extension Office no later than October 28, 2022.
9. Entries will be judged on the county level with first place winner in each division being submitted to the State Farm-City Committee for state judging.
10. County winners will be recognized during Farm-City Week: November 18-24, 2022.
11. Awards given to winners and their classroom teacher.
Video Contest: Grades 9-12
1. Entry is open to all students in grades 9-12. First and second place winner will be named.
2. The presentation must be created in video form and must relate to the theme “Sustaining for the Future”.
3. Images, audio and narration may be included and all components must be packaged with the video.
4. The presentation should be 2-3 minutes in length and should not require live narration (by the viewer).
5. Presentation must be uploaded to YouTube.com and a link to the video as well as your name, grade, age, school and teacher’s name should be emailed to drs0009@aces.edu by October 28, 2022.
6. You will also need to call 256-974-2464 and make sure we received it.
7. The presentation will be judged on content, adherence to theme, accuracy of information, appearance, originality, and production.
8. First place winner’s entry will be submitted to the State Farm-City Committee for state judging.
9. County winners will be recognized during Farm-City Week: November 18-24, 2022.
10. Awards given to winners and their classroom teacher.
Essay Contest: Grades 7-12
1. Entry is open to all students in grades 7-12 with two divisions: grades 7-9 and grades 10-12. First and second place winners will be named in each division.
2. Theme: “Sustaining for the Future” must be at the top of your paper.
3. Do not write your name on the front of your essay. Write name, grade, age, school and teacher’s name on a separate sheet of paper and attach to the back of your essay.
4. Essay should be 500-1,000 words and relate to the theme.
5. Essay should be neatly typed and double spaced on 8-1/2 x 11 white paper.
6. Essay is due to the Lawrence County Extension Office no later than October 28, 2022.
7. Essay will be judged on content (topic sentence, adherence to topic, accuracy of information, supporting details, appearance, originality & reader appeal; Mechanics (Grammar, punctuation, sentence structure, capitalization, spelling) and organization (clarity, flow of material, conclusion)
8. First place winning entries will be submitted to the State Farm-City Committee for state judging.
9. County winners will be recognized during Farm-City Week: November 18-24, 2022.
10. Awards given to winners and their classroom teacher.
Additional information from the Alabama Farm City Contests and past winners can be found at their website at https://agriculture123.wixsite.com/farm-city. However, submission dates noted on the website are for county level winners.
Youth from kindergarten to grade 3-have the opportunity to color a designated drawing and be randomly selected to win $10. Teachers in various classrooms are involved in promoting the coloring sheet. Coloring sheets can also be picked up the Lawrence County Extension Office.
While not a part of the state-wide Farmers Federation’s Farm-City Week programming the Farm-City Committee does promote the Peanut Essay Contest promoted through 4-H during the same period – the deadline is October 28th also. The topic this year is “Peanuts: Feeding the World!” For the first time the essay submissions must be typed, and depending on the age of the essay-writer the length is different. Contact the Extension Office for more specific information about the Peanut Essay contest.
Due to COVID-19 we have not held a face-to-face banquet for winners of the various contests for the past two years. However, in 2022 we hope to be able to schedule a banquet for the winners. For more information about Farm City events and activities contact the Lawrence County Extension Office, Donna Shanklin is the Chair of the Farm-City Committee. The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at 13075 AL Hwy. 157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL. Shanklin can be reached at 256-974-2464 or via email at drs0009@aces.edu. Information about Farm City is also shared on the County’s Facebook page Lawrence County Alabama Extension Office https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension
