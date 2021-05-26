The Town Creek Public Library is pleased to announce that the Summer Reading Program (SRP) begins on Tuesday, June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as the Town Creek Public Library presents “Tails and Tales” every Tuesday in June during their summer library program including activities, crafts, food, and fun.
Special guests include the Lawrence County Extension Service and the Lawrence County 4-H Youth Development Organization featuring “Summer Foods, Summer Moves”.
Each week, kids will virtually join Page Turner Adventures as they jump into the Once Upon a Time Machine in search of stories and adventure.
Lunch will be served each day sponsored by the Alabama Food Bank Association Summer Meals Program.
All programs are free of charge. Pre-registration is recommended for an accurate lunch count but not required.
The Summer Reading Program has been a staple of the library’s programming for many years and the library staff is committed to continue the tradition of bringing engaging and creative literacy enrichment to the community.
To pre-register by phone contact Sharon Green at 256-685-2973.
For a registration form via email: towncreeklibrary916@gmail.com (subject line: SRP registration).
If you have already received a form, you can email it to towncreeklibrary916@gmail.com or drop off at the Town Creek Public Library (after hours place in the drop box).
