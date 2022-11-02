Lawrence County youth compete in the Chick Chain Show and Auction October 2

4-H youth from Morgan and Lawrence County came together at the Moulton Lions Club Livestock Barn on October 22nd to show and auction off chickens they had raised for over 3 months. The chicks had arrived to them as 3-day old chicks and were now over 5 months old. The 4-H Chick Chain Project’s goal is to provide youth the opportunity to raise chicks to egg layers, thus providing them the opportunity to gain experience in raising an animal, keeping records, and providing a public venue (show and auction) for the 4-H youth to be able to exhibit the skills learned.
Lawrence County 4-H youth did very well at the event. The following are the awards that Lawrence County youth received at the event October 22nd. Showmanship awards are given to youth that can discuss with the judge their chickens’ habits and more – be it the food they ate or how fast the birds had developed. The Breed Awards are for the bird breed itself – but it shows the care the youth provided. Breed characteristics would be at their highest level they could be, if the youth had been providing the food and handling of the bird required. Youth are required to submit a record book of their experiences and they are scored also on criteria listed in the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.