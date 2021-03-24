By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Local residents may notice Joe Wheeler EMC crews working throughout the county in coming weeks. The utility says residents may be surprised to see drones flying overhead as JWEMC performs equipment inspections in the next two weeks.
“If you see these crews or the drone, please do not be alarmed,” JWEMC posted to social media on Friday. “This is the quickest, easiest way to gather information.”
JWEMC officials said questions or concerns may be directed to 256-552-2300.
