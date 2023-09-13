MPD make Fentanyl arrest

Christopher Bryant Sharp, 40, of Moulton, was arrested by MPD on September 8th.

Officer Ricky Herrera was dispatched to the Moulton Chevron on Market Street, concerning a male subject that was possibly under the influence of some type of substance. Upon arrival, Officer Herrara made contact with the suspect, Sharp, and began speaking with him. 

