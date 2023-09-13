MPD make Fentanyl arrest

On September 8, Christopher Bryant Sharp, 40, of Moulton, was arrested by MPD for Possession of Controlled Substance.
Officer Ricky Herrera was dispatched to the Moulton Chevron on Market Street, concerning a male subject that was possibly under the influence of some type of substance. Upon arrival, Officer Herrara made contact with the suspect, Sharp, and began speaking with him.
Officer Herrera conducted field sobriety testing with Mr. Sharp to determine if he could safely leave the area. Mr. Sharp did not pass these tests and was arrested for Public Intoxication.
Sharp admitted to having Fentanyl inside of his vehicle and Officer Herrera located a baggie inside the center console of Sharp's truck. The baggie contained a white substance which field tested positive for Fentanyl. At this time, Sharp was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, without incident where he received a $3,000 bond.
Chief Knight stated that the Moulton Police Department remains committed to removing as many illegal drugs as possible from our area. MPD encourages anyone to provide information on these crimes, as well as other illegal activity, to help us perform these duties.
“We [Law Enforcement] can't be everywhere at once, so we need people to report any illegal or suspicious activities that they observe. Sometimes, that is the only way that we find out about something that is going on. One phone call may change someone's life for the better or even save someone's life.
