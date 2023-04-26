Hillsboro man arrested in Columbia

Byrd

A man from Hillsboro was arrested in Columbia, Tenn., on Monday, April 17. He fled the state after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in Town Creek. He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property, and third-degree domestic violence.

Approximately a week prior to his arrest, Robert Byrd was released from the Lawrence County Jail. He obtained a courtesy ride from an unidentified officer to a residence in Town Creek. 

