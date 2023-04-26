Hillsboro man arrested in Columbia

A man from Hillsboro was arrested in Columbia, Tenn., on Monday, April 17. He fled the state after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in Town Creek. He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property, and third-degree domestic violence.
Approximately a week prior to his arrest, Robert Byrd was released from the Lawrence County Jail. He obtained a courtesy ride from an unidentified officer to a residence in Town Creek.
“He was waiting on a ride outside the jail and [he said] that his ride had not shown up yet,” said Jerry Garrett, police chief of Town Creek. “I don’t know if he had called for a ride or not, but that’s what he said.”
Byrd arrived at the house around 9:30 p.m. Then he waited. The victim arrived home an hour later; Byrd was waiting on the front steps.
She told him to leave and he became angry. Byrd grabbed a firearm from her vehicle. Pointing it at her, he told the woman to get in the car. She refused.
The victim ran away from the house screaming. Byrd jumped in her car and took off down the road, leaving with her purse and other personal items, including a second firearm.
“She did the right thing by not getting in that vehicle with him,” said Garret. “She thought she was going to get shot, but she was determined: She was not getting in that vehicle with him.”
A few days later, Garrett called Columbia PD.
“I had a lead of where he might possibly be,” said Garrett.
CPD located the stolen car at the address Garrett provided.
“They were trying to wait to make contact with him,” Garrett explained. “They just ended up approaching the vehicle and found him inside the vehicle asleep.”
Byrd was arrested by CPD. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers located illegal material in the car. He was extradited to Lawrence County the same day by Garrett.
Previously, in late March, the Town Creek Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the same residence. Officers discovered Byrd was wanted by other agencies, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
