LEAP bring ”Newsies” to Lawrence County

Cast members at for the musical “Newsies” pose onstage during rehearsal.

The “Newsies” are coming to Lawrence County. 

Next week, 35 students from five different schools will unite on stage to perform the popular musical at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Two public shows will be performed: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door prior to the performances.

