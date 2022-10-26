LEAP bring ”Newsies” to Lawrence County

The “Newsies” are coming to Lawrence County.
Next week, 35 students from five different schools will unite on stage to perform the popular musical at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Two public shows will be performed: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door prior to the performances.
The cast is made up of students in LEAP Drama (the Lawrence County Extended Arts Program). LEAP Drama members have worked since July to construct the set, create costumes, set up props, and rehearse all aspects of the musical – from the opening act to the final curtain.
As summarized by Broadway.com, the Disney-created musical “... tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of ‘the little man.’”
The musical is directed by East Lawrence Middle School teacher Kasie Hill.
According to cast member Alli Bess Chenault, LEAP Drama was created in 2014 through a grant from the Lawrence County Arts Council. The program is available for any county student in the 7th-12th grades. LEAP has students from LCHS, Moulton Middle School, East Lawrence High School, East Lawrence Middle School, and Hatton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.