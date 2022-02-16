Moulton Lions Club seeks sponsors in latest SHP project

The Moulton Lions Club is seeking sponsors and volunteers for a project to build beds for local children in need.
After partnering with national non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) in January of 2021—building and delivering 75 beds to children in Lawrence County—the Lions Club hopes to exceed a quota of 90 beds in its latest endeavor with SHP.
“In February 2022, (the Lions Club) wants to do it all over again—because the need remains,” Moulton Lion Morgan Jones said. “We are partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) to bring beds to Lawrence County children in need again.”
Through public support, volunteer work and donations, SHP provides beds and bedding to children in need across the U.S. and in Canada. SHP has five chapters in Alabama, including Hartselle, Florence, Gadsden, Gardendale and Oneonta.
Before beds can be built, sponsorships need to be met, according to the Lions Club.
A $200 sponsorship covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows, according to Moulton Lion Donna Shanklin.
As of this week, Shanklin said 50 sponsors have signed up, but the Moulton Lions Club hopes to register at least 40 more. Once sponsorships are secured and children or families have registered for the program, the Lions Club and volunteers will join SHP for a Build Day on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Build Day will be held at the Moulton Lions Club on School Street, beginning at 9 a.m.
“SHP provides all building materials and tools for the Build Day,” Shanklin said. Volunteers are only asked to bring a pair of work gloves if they wish.
Those who wish to sponsor a bed, or would like to know more about the Lions Club and SHP Build Day, may contact Jones at 256-522-8465. Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson may also be reached for more information by calling 256-974-3007.
To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit //www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed. As finished beds become available, the beds will be delivered and set up by either an SHP volunteer or a Moulton Lions Club member.
For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org.
