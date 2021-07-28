Oakville Summer Reading concludes this Thursday, Smithsonian traveling exhibit remains open until Aug. 14

As Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center wraps up a summer reading program this Thursday, parents and children who attend the reading program—and anyone else interested in learning a little more about the water cycle and local watersheds—are also encouraged to check out the free Smithsonian Water/Ways traveling exhibit housed at the Oakville Center through Aug. 14.
Oakville’s Summer Reading Series will end this Thursday with guest reader Louisa Sanders, the wife of Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
Louisa Sanders will be reading a few water-themed books, including We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, Oakville’s Multicultural Specialist Anna Mullicansaid.
The book about a young Ojibwe girl fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which won the 2021 Caldecott Medal for most distinguished American picture book for children, is especially appropriate for young readers visiting the Water/Ways exhibit, Mullican said.
Weather permitting, each summer reading series event typically ends with an outdoor activity on the grounds of the Oakville Education Center park. The reading program will begin at 1 p.m.
Although the summer series ends this Thursday, Mullican said the Smithsonian exhibit will remain on display at Oakville for two more weeks.
Visitors are encouraged to stop in to see the exhibit during the center’s regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Oakville Indian Mounds Museum is also open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five other Alabama communities to host the exhibit, which include interactive displays, a showcase by local artists and historic photographs of watersheds in Lawrence County.
"Because the traveling exhibit features interactive displays, it makes this experience especially fun for young kids," Mullican said.
She said the temporary exhibit is appropriate for visitors of all ages as it also features two 1930s documentaries by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Office of Wars Information, which detail the ways the Tennessee Valley was shaped and influenced by local watersheds.
Mullican said the first 1,000 visitors to see the exhibit also get to craft a necklace from carved bone fish. She said only about 100 necklaces have been made and taken home so far.
The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum are located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit https://oakvilleindianmounds.com/, or find them on Facebook.
