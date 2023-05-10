Beef quality program to be held May 25

Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a national program that teaches beef producers to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions. Ali Gotcher, Regional Extension Agent Animal Sciences and Forages is coordinating the program and can answer any questions about the BQA program on May 25 at 455 School St. (Moulton Lions Club) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
BQA programs have evolved to include best practices around good record keeping and protecting herd health, which can result in more profits for producers. When better quality cows leave the farm and reach the consumer, the consumer benefits.
