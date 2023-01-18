Wild Alabama started off the new year with numerous events throughout the month of January. For anyone who wants to volunteer or participate in a hike, there remains a few opportunities to get involved.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The workday will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.

