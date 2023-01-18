Wild Alabama started off the new year with numerous events throughout the month of January. For anyone who wants to volunteer or participate in a hike, there remains a few opportunities to get involved.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The workday will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Madison will lead an Invasive Plant Removal in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will help remove invasive plants, such as privet and kudzu, so the natural flora and fauna will return. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Friday, Jan 27, Wild Alabama will host their Winter Warmer Holiday Party for all Wild Alabama volunteers. Food, games, and more will be available to those who attend. The party will last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the latest. RSVP requested. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to RSVP.
On Saturday, Jan 28, Barrett and Anne Bailey will lead a forest bathing hike. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, Jan 29, Madison will lead a stewardship hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will hike, clean campsites, pick up trash, and possibly practice navigation. The hike will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
