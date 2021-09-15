Youth Leadership Lawrence orientation welcomes new students

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce introduced the 2021-2022 Class of Youth Leadership Lawrence this week, after the youth organization had its orientation into the program on Saturday, according to Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski.
The 2022 Class of YLL inducted new members Olivia Newman, of East Lawrence High School; Kennedy Rutherford and Emie Vandiver, of Hatton High School; and Alli Bess Chenault, Sam Cross, Carson Goodwin, Lillie Cate Hall, Kylie Beth Hood, Victoria Jones, Arin LouAllen, Harley Maxwell, Ally Naylor, Meah Simpson, Aubrie Terry, Cooper Wilkerson and Keira Wright, of Lawrence County High School.
YLL was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber to promote and improve leadership skills among Lawrence County juniors and sophomores.
The program, which accepts around 25 applicants from Lawrence County’s four high schools each year, is designed to introduce students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout the county, Suski said.
She said the YLL program includes eight career sessions throughout the term, which introduce participating students to possible career paths they may pursue throughout the county. The sessions include Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Banking and Retail Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day.
Suski said the Chamber works with representatives from different Lawrence County employers and organizations who help sponsor each session.
“This program could not exist without our sponsors,” Suski said. “We’re very grateful for their part in ensuring the success of Youth Leadership Lawrence.”
In 2020, the Youth Leadership program was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suski said the Chamber is pleased to resume the program for the 2021-2022 school year.
