Lawrence County Rotary Club visits Signature School

Lawrence County’s Rotary Club continues to serve its community. Last week, the Club took a short field trip to the Lawrence County Signature School. They visited the school’s Learning Garden to see raised flower beds funded by a donation from the Club.
The donation was courtesy of Dr. Don Beach and other Rotary members.
According to Signature School elementary teacher Kim Wood-Jones, the students played a major role in constructing the boxes and filling them with plants.
“Some of the kids [in the garden] are some of the kids that actually started this project, from the first blueberry bush,” said Wood-Jones. “They’ve used power tools to help build all of the raised beds. They’ve been a part of every phase that we’ve completed so far.”
Wood-Jones spoke to club members about the various projects taking place in the Learning Garden. She emphasized how the garden helped teach the students about Monarch butterflies.
“Our students actually have learned the lifecycle of Monarchs,” said Wood-Jones. “We actually raised [Monarch butterflies] and cared for them in our classroom.”
Students returned to the garden over the summer to release the Monarchs as they emerged from their cocoons.
The Learning Garden continued to develop as a Monarch WayStation for the butterflies.
“We had to fill out an application to become a waystation,” said Wood-Jones, “to show that: We have a butterfly bed that the kids tend to; we have various types of milkweed; [we have] swamp sunflowers – there was a whole list of very specific plants that we had to have in a certain radius. We’re now a waystation.”
The Signature School was created to provide an alternative learning option for Lawrence County students. It opened during the 2020-2021 Academic Year. Current enrollment is around 300 students.
