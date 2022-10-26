Lawrence County Rotary Club visits Signature School

Rotary members joined Signature School faculty and students to celebrate the progress of the Learning Garden.

Lawrence County’s Rotary Club continues to serve its community. Last week, the Club took a short field trip to the Lawrence County Signature School. They visited the school’s Learning Garden to see raised flower beds funded by a donation from the Club.  

The donation was courtesy of Dr. Don Beach and other Rotary members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.