Northwest-Shoals Community College has announced its President's for the 2021 spring semester.
Requirements for the President's List are a semester grade point average of 4.0 and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.
Earning President’s Honors were:
Moulton - Joseph Harris, Lucas Parker, and Caleb Wilson
Town Creek - Ivy Harris, and Kimberly Hood
