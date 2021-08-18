LCHS senior wins Distinguished Young Woman title

Lawrence County High School senior Katie Beth Jett was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County following a competition for the title over the weekend. According to a post from the Lawrence County Schools, five senior girls from the school system competed in the event across a variety of categories for scholarship funds. Pictured from the left are Autumn Garrie of East Lawrence High, Makenzie Alexander of Lawrence County High, Zoe Crosslin of Hatton High, Myla Cole also of LCHS and Jett. Jett was named among three other local seniors to the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program. Amelia McMahan was named the DYW of Morgan County, and Emma Parmenter was named DYW of Limestone County. DYW North Central Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their individual potential through a transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments, according to organizers. “We are so proud of these high school seniors who competed for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County this weekend,” the Lawrence school system said.

