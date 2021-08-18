LCHS senior wins Distinguished Young Woman title

Lawrence County High School senior Katie Beth Jett was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County following a competition for the title over the weekend. According to a post from the Lawrence County Schools, five senior girls from the school system competed in the event across a variety of categories for scholarship funds. Pictured from the left are Autumn Garrie of East Lawrence High, Makenzie Alexander of Lawrence County High, Zoe Crosslin of Hatton High, Myla Cole also of LCHS and Jett. Jett was named among three other local seniors to the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program. Amelia McMahan was named the DYW of Morgan County, and Emma Parmenter was named DYW of Limestone County. DYW North Central Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their individual potential through a transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments, according to organizers. “We are so proud of these high school seniors who competed for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County this weekend,” the Lawrence school system said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Nadal out of US Open, ends season because of injured foot
- AP Top 25 Podcast: Preseason poll review; SEC preview
- US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID
- COVID anxiety rising amid delta surge, AP-NORC poll finds
- 'Bracing for the worst' in Florida's COVID-19 hot zone
- GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates
- Ugás seizes late-career spotlight, takes a shot at Pacquiao
- US judge in Nevada: Felony deportation law unconstitutional
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Chief addresses illegal loitering at Moulton shopping center
- Somerville man arrested on theft, drug charges in Moulton
- Chief Deputy: Langtown community meeting a “step in the right direction”
- East Lawrence’s Hubbard takes over quarterback as a different player
- Lawrence County High School Class of 1970
- Three Lawrence schools move to virtual learning due to COVID
- Hatton hopes its football program has turned a corner
- Sheriff’s Office says rumors of staph infection, lice outbreaks at jail are inaccurate
- Demolition begins at Lawrence historic courthouse
- Moulton pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.