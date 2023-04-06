The Lambs of Sulphur Branch Farms

“Clayton works a regular job to support my farming habit,” laughed Dee Dee. “I spend the majority of the time with the sheep. But when he is off we are always working the farm together.”

Spring lambs come early at Sulphur Branch Farms near Moulton, Alabama. The grass tends to green up, then get bitten back by late frosts, the creeks and ponds sometimes have a thin sheet of ice in the mornings and you can hear the cows calling to their calves in the nearby pastures. 

It is, for Clayton and Dee Dee LouAllen as familiar as the sunrise, this rebirth each spring, part of farming that is the most labor intense, yet the most fulfilling and rewarding.

