The Lambs of Sulphur Branch Farms

Spring lambs come early at Sulphur Branch Farms near Moulton, Alabama. The grass tends to green up, then get bitten back by late frosts, the creeks and ponds sometimes have a thin sheet of ice in the mornings and you can hear the cows calling to their calves in the nearby pastures.
It is, for Clayton and Dee Dee LouAllen as familiar as the sunrise, this rebirth each spring, part of farming that is the most labor intense, yet the most fulfilling and rewarding.
Four years ago she and Clayton were encouraged to raise some sheep, so they refenced the pastures and added several Katahdin Dorper cross sheep to their cattle operation. This breed is grown for its meat.
It wasn’t long before the gentle sheep stole Dee Dee’s heart.
Dee Dee considers working with sheep and lambs her calling. While they are with her she gives them the best quality of life and care possible. Often she wakes every two hours during birthing season, beginning in October, to check on the progress of a sheep about to go into labor. This past spring there were 43 lambs born on the farm, to 29 ewe’s (mother sheep). That’s a big increase from when they started working with sheep. “The first year we had 16 lambs,” Dee Dee recalls.
This year’s first lamb of the 2022/2023 season was born in October, 2022. The last lamb was born on February 22. “We have had 15 sets of twins and 13 single births,” said Dee Dee.
Raising any type of farm animal is not for the faint of heart. There are all sorts of predators, such as coyotes, neighborhood dogs, and even eagles and some of the larger hawks, which are also a danger to the chickens. If the young animals survive predators, there are also parasites to contend with.
To help contend with the predators, the LouAllens entrust their flocks to a rather large Anatolian shepherd who is considered a working dog and not a pet. Guardian dogs are bred to be colored very similarly to the flocks they guard so that a predator can’t tell that they are being set upon until it is attacked by 150 pounds of furious mountain dog that will guard their flocks with their own lives.
This one came to the LouAllens fully trained and ready to assume responsibility for the flock which numbered 64 head this spring. The dogs are not meant to be friendly to strangers, and live with the flock in the pastures day and night. “The sheep are their family,” Dee Dee pointed out.
“They are considered puppies until the age of two,” Dee Dee explained. “They are instinctively protective of the flock and they are independent thinkers. I swear this one is smarter than I am!” she said fondly.
As for the parasites, they are equally dangerous for the newborns because they can kill them so quickly. Dee Dee keeps constant vigil over her newborns, watching for signs that something might be amiss. The LouAllens inoculate the lambs once a month from eight weeks until they are a year old to prevent such parasites. They also trim their feet, and generally look them over for any sign of trouble.
The gestation period for sheep is only 147 days. “They give birth when they are right at a year old,” she said.
The one thing that they don’t have to do is sheer their sheep. “These are considered a ‘hair sheep’ rather than a wool sheep,” she explained. Since both cattle and sheep are raised for their meat, there is always an element of sadness when its time for them to go to market, but Dee Dee, a farmer and a businesswoman, looks at it as a business, “It’s a business, not a hobby, we feed people,” she said pragmatically. “They go to a broker when they weigh about 75 to 90 pounds. The broker then sells the meat on the east coast,” said Dee Dee. That’s just a part of farming, be it cattle, chickens, goats, pigs or sheep.
Farming is and always has been a struggle between life and death, and this is no different. Farming takes a lot of determination and stamina, grit and sleepless nights, willingness to get up in the rain and cold and sleet and snow, to care for their flock.
Dee Dee teaches Sunday School at Moulton Baptist Church. She often refers to the 23rd Psalm when teaching her class. She frequently finds herself talking about the Biblical meaning of caring for sheep. “It says in the Bible that God is not willing to lose one single lamb, and I find references in the 23rd Psalm to the sheep that I tend constantly. He gives us reassurance that He makes us safe, a sheep will not lay down until it feels completely safe, the shepherd in the psalm goes ahead to rid the pasture of predators. “The place where the sheep graze is referred to as ‘table land’ so it means he was preparing those fields for the sheep to come in safety. (Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies),” Dee Dee explained.
Other Biblical references come to her mind as she goes about the tending of the flock, about the innocence of a newborn lamb, represented by the baby Jesus in the Bible. Also, the perfect lamb with no blemish, also referring to Jesus, that was used as a sacrifice in those days.
“What the Scriptures tell us is still true today,” she said.
She says her favorite season is fall, when the harvest is in, the hay is put away in the barn, the animals are calm and the farm is relatively quiet. It is in this slower season that she takes her harvest inside, canning and freezing the beef from their cattle and the vegetables from the garden, gathering the eggs from their chickens and planting seeds for a late harvest.
She also takes advantage of this time to work on her farm records, which must be kept meticulously when breeding animals for sale.
As the sun sets over the western hills in the distance, she can hear Clayton calling the ewe lambs and the youngest of the flock into the barn for the night. It is a calming and soothing sound.
In reflecting on her life, she recalls working on this farm since she was eleven years old, and she is still learning lessons from the natural progression. “I’m where I was meant to be, here, working with these sheep and other animals,” she said softly.
Her father, Dean Parris was the Assistant Alabama Extension Agent for Lawrence County in the sixties. He taught her much of what she knows. Because he was ill from the time she was a small child, so she became his hands and feet when he could no longer care for the farm. He passed away when she was 16. She was ready for the task at hand by that time.
It was a labor of love for Dee Dee and it still is.
Next spring it will begin again, with the lambs. Another promise that even though things seem dead in the winter they will be reborn when the sun warms the earth and the green shoots start showing up, just like clockwork.
23rd Psalm
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
