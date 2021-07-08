If your summer is filled with reunions, ballgames, harvesting tomatoes and corn, and vacationing, you might want to stop what you are doing just long enough to get your pumpkin seeds into the ground before the optimal time for planting has passed. Planting now insures enough time for the seeds to germinate, the vines to grow and the pumpkins to mature at just the right time for the fall holidays.
One local pumpkin and gourd grower gives us this expert advice. You’ll want to locate your pumpkin patch in full sun. First till your soil and amend it with any nutrients you think it might be lacking. The extension office on Hwy. 157 can help you with that. Just go by and pick up a soil test kit and follow the directions about gathering the sample and sending it to Auburn for evaluation. This takes a few weeks so it might be a project for next year. (It’s always a good idea to do this for any new garden project, even planting grass seeds. Knowing your soil content is the basis for a good garden for years to come).
For now, amending your pumpkin patch with some aged manure, a little sand and some compost if you have access to it, and lime will help to insure that your soil is conducive to germinating and sustaining your pumpkins for the growing season.
You’ll find several different varieties of both gourds and pumpkins available in today’s market, and if you love the addition of Indian corn to your fall décor, you’ll want to grab some packets of those, too.
Cinderella is an excellent choice for a white pumpkin, as are Jack Be Little pumpkins if you love using small specimens for your holiday centerpiece and entrance decorations. You can even find the giant pumpkin seeds that sometimes produce pumpkins weighing upwards of 135 pounds or more.
If you like cooking with your pumpkins you’ll want to choose some varieties of smaller pumpkins specifically for cooking.
Kids love to help with planting these large seeds and seeing them come up. It’s also a good way to introduce them to the art of gardening.
After preparing your soil, you’ll want to plant your pumpkin and gourd seeds in little holes about two inches deep, mounding the soil over them into little hills.
Water well. Then wait…
At this point, you might want to consider in investing in drip tape or a soaker hose. Either of these will help to keep plants moist and are a good way to conserve water. They will also help to lessen the spread of a fungus.
In about a week, you’ll see little green shoots coming up out of the soil. When you see three leaves per plant you might want to consider spraying your plants for insects, as pumpkins are a favorite meal for aphids and cucumber beetles and caterpillars. Our farmer recommends using a sprayer and wearing goggles as well as removing your clothing as soon as you are finished with this job, and tossing them into the washer alone without any other family laundry.
You might have to spray two or even three times during the growing season. He cautions that you shouldn’t ever spray the baking pumpkin fruit, and don’t spray any of the blooms when they are opened. They are pollinated by honey bees, which are essential for growing anything under the sun.
Watch your plants for yellowing leaves. This can be an indication of the beginning of powdery or downey mildew. This fungus is caused by water striking the ground then bouncing up on the leaves. It is very difficult to get rid of once it gets established in your garden, so be proactive about this step. If you see leaves that have already succumbed to it, carefully remove them and place in a garbage bag and tie it up tightly to dispose of properly. Whatever you do, don’t throw infected leaves into your compost or even on your lawn.
Fertilizing insures you the most beautiful colors and a wide range of sizes. Using Triple 13 in a broadcasting motion is the best way to feed your plants. Be careful to keep the fertilizer pellets away from the base of the plant. Commercial farmers fertilize between the rows so as to prevent burning the tender vegetation.
As far as pests go, deer are your worst nightmare if you are dreaming of a bountiful harvest. Deer love feeding on the young pumpkin vines and will wreck your harvest in no time flat. There are a lot of old wives tales about using human hair, soap hanging from a branch, special order deterrents, and such, but experts say that high fencing is your best bet, although even then you might have some good jumpers and loose some of your crop.
If you are planting gourds you might consider planting them on a fence. This gives them ample room to roam and if you can keep them off the ground you will have prettier shapes than the three sides round, one side flat, but if space is limited just let them wonder. Fair warning though, pumpkins and gourds as well as watermelon and cantaloupe require a lot of room to spread out, so take that into consideration when planning your garden spot.
Your harvest will arrive in approximately 90-110 days. When the pumpkins turn the perfect color you are ready to pick them. Gourds can stay on the vine longer. Plants of both varieties should be firm to the touch.
Indian corn also takes about 90 days to mature.
This fall when your pumpkin patch is full of bright orange and elegant white pumpkins, and maybe some blue ones with warts, you’ll be happy that you went to the extra trouble of following this advice.
Good luck with your pumpkin patch! Send us pictures of your largest ones!
