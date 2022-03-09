MAD Meet & Greet happening in Moulton

Local outreach organization Making a Difference: From My Story to Yours—founded by 17-year-old Levi Smith—is hosting a meet-and-greet event in Moulton on Saturday.
The Meet & Greet event will begin at 8 a.m. at Moulton Nutrition, Smith, the son of a recovering addict, said.
He said the two-and-a-half-hour event will serve as a networking opportunity for local residents hoping to learn more about the organization, also known as MAD, and its efforts in spreading awareness for drug addiction and recovery.
“Drug addiction is never going to go away, but there is help out there,” Smith said. “If you’re struggling with drug addiction, please seek help. …Our greatest desire is to love, save, counsel and give a voice to those children and young adults impacted by this major crisis.”
Smith’s mother, Paige Barringer, who is now three years sober and also speaks alongside her son, will also be at Moulton Nutrition with Smith on March 12 to discuss her journey to recovery.
According to Barringer and Smith, MAD is designed to help those seeking recovery from drug addiction by offering support and access to other programs and resources. Smith founded the non-profit organization in hopes of sharing his family’s story with churches, schools and at public events.
Together, he and his mother are turning the young student’s dreams into a reality as the two travel North Alabama speaking about their cause.
This month, MAD announced a program with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that will allow Barringer to speak to female inmates at the county jail each month. The program will focus on opioid addiction.
For more information about MAD and the organization’s upcoming events and projects, visit Making a Difference: From My Story to Yours on Facebook.
