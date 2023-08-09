The Moulton City Council voted unanimously Monday night to annex 20 acres of land south of the Woodland Terrace subdivision. Both properties are owned by SRL, Inc. SRL filed the annex request on July 12.

SRL sought the annex to connect the property to Woodland Terrace, according to building inspector Renay Saint. 

