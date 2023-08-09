The Moulton City Council voted unanimously Monday night to annex 20 acres of land south of the Woodland Terrace subdivision. Both properties are owned by SRL, Inc. SRL filed the annex request on July 12.
SRL sought the annex to connect the property to Woodland Terrace, according to building inspector Renay Saint.
“They just wanted it in the city limits,” said Saint. “It’s basically an extension to Woodland Terrace.”
The land is currently undeveloped.
With the property within the city limits, any future buildings would be subject to inspections and city ordinances.
During the meeting, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said there are potential grants available for work on Rosenwald Street and possible pickleball courts at H.A. Alexander Park.
The city will use Simple Grants, a grant writing company, to pursue the funds. The process is expected to cost approximately $20,000.
Weatherwax said the exact amount of each grant is unknown. They are expected to be around $500,000 each.
Work on Rosenwald would widen the street from Byler Road past the Lawrence County Signature School. It would also construct a curb and gutter for drainage.
A grant for potential pickleball courts would involve work on the tennis courts and splash pad.
The proposal received unanimous approval.
The council will meet for a work session Monday at 5:00 p.m.
