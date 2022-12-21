Stench of justice: Deputies find weed and cash during traffic stop

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies witnessed a vehicle run a stop sign while patrolling in Courtland. The infraction occurred near the intersection of Highway 44 and Church Street.
After witnessing the infraction, deputies observed the vehicle as it traveled along Highway 33. At the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 20, the vehicle again failed to halt at a posted stop sign.
Deputies flashed their blue lights and maneuvered behind the vehicle. The driver pulled over and the deputies approached the vehicle to address the observed infractions. Upon reaching the vehicle, the approaching deputy immediately recognized the stench of marijuana emitting from within the driver’s window.
After speaking with the driver, deputies searched the vehicle to investigate the source of the smell. They located several packaged bags of marijuana – one of which was compressed. The marijuana found weighed over one pound in total.
In addition to the marijuana, deputies found an illegally-possessed firearm and a considerable amount of U.S. currency.
The driver, identified as Eric Mason, was taken into custody. Deputies confiscated the items found in Mason’s vehicle and transported them and Mason to the Lawrence County Jail. Mason, 44, is being held in lieu of bond. He is charged with possession of marijuana I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm, and failure to stop.
The sheriff’s office reiterated that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
