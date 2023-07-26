2023 Roaring in Moulton draws large crowd

Moulton got loud Saturday night.
Roaring on the Fairgrounds welcomed 2,100 people to the Lions Club Fairgrounds for Moulton’s second annual truck and tractor pull. The event, organized by the Moulton Lions Club, raised funds to support the club’s various health programs.
The event raised just over $70,000, according to a club estimate. However, a final tally with expenses subtracted isn’t known. The club plans to announce the final number, and where the funds will go, in the coming months.
Lions Club President Chris Edwards said teamwork between the club and the Mid-South Pullers Association was essential for the event to happen.
“We provide the venue, they provide the pullers,” Edwards said.
Despite the complexity of the pull, from basic logistics to the high-powered machines, Edwards said the event went smoothly. He credited volunteers for its success.
“If the community didn’t volunteer to help us pull it off, the show wouldn’t happen,” Edwards said. “That would probably be the end of it.”
About 100 people provided the manpower to make the tractor pull work.
Leading up to the event, the club wasn’t sure enough people would volunteer for the pull to succeed. But in the final week, during crunch time, help flooded in.
According to Edwards, four legs support the pull’s existence: Mid-South, volunteers, sponsors, and the crowd.
“Without that core four,” he said, “this thing wouldn’t happen.”
Though a crowd was in the stands, attendance dropped from last year. The club believes overlapping events contributed to the decline.
Two other truck and tractor pulls occurred Saturday night in Pulaski and Chapel Hill, Tenn. Koe Wetzel and the W.C. Handy Music Festival drew crowds to Huntsville and Florence, respectively. And a small festival in Cullman, known as Rock the South, probably didn’t help.
Saturday, the festival closed its first three-day run by welcoming Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton to the stage.
“It probably knocked the attendance down in that age group,” Edwards said. “All we can do is hope they don’t set up on us again next year.”
The weekend marked the first time Rock the South was held in July. Previous iterations took place in June. Next year’s dates have not been announced.
Though its first two years have been single-day events, Roaring on the Fairgrounds could eventually become a two-day truck and tractor pull. However, Edwards said it would require double the effort and double the volunteers.
“I can’t ask the same 100 people to work 12 hours two days in a row,” Edwards said.
Each winner took home a $700 check. The unofficial winners were announced by Mid-South and the Lions Club on Facebook:
Super Modified Four-Wheel Drive Trucks:
1. Randy McConnell: Yellow Fever - 320.05
2. Shane Greer: Super Chevy - 318.38
3. Larry Doughit - Big Daddy Magic - 316.67
Super Modified Two-Wheel Drive Trucks:
1. Darrell Norman: The Untouchable - 309.34
2. Will Teasley: APEX - 302.9
3. Mike Rigsby: Thunder Road - 299.37
Pro-Stock Four-Wheel Drive Trucks:
1. Al Durrance: Mr. Sparkle - 305.16
2. Jonathan Payne: Major Pain - 301.66
3. Jerry McKinney: Code Blue - 300.35
Light Super Stock Tractors:
1. Kevin Essary: Evening Thunder - 289.16
2. Cody Haney: JD - 265.86
3. Kevin VanSlyke: Blue Devil 2 - 253.4
Limited Pro Stock Tractors:
1. Dusty Whitaker: Precision Pro - 307.41
2. Steven Long: Plow Tracto 4.1 - 306.89
3. Kody Doss: Volunteer Deere - 305.4
Light Limited Super Stock Tractors:
1. Richard Taylor: Family Tradition - 313.02
2. Ethan Weston: Lil’ Reaper - 312.36
3. Monica Shaw: Ninety Proof - 309.94
Super Farm Tractors:
1. Brad Woods: Thunderstruck - 314.93
2. Brad Foster: Tha Moonshiner - 314.31
3. Chris Hawkins: High-End Hydro - 310.44
The Lions Club meets at 455 School St. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Their next meeting is August 8 at 6:00 p.m.
