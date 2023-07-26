2023 Roaring in Moulton draws large crowd

Fifty participants competed in the pull.

Moulton got loud Saturday night. 

Roaring on the Fairgrounds welcomed 2,100 people to the Lions Club Fairgrounds for Moulton’s second annual truck and tractor pull. The event, organized by the Moulton Lions Club, raised funds to support the club’s various health programs.

