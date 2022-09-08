When Tommy Pettus graduated from LCHS in 1968 his musical interest was limited to WVOK and Joe Rumore, but in college at Auburn he was introduced to Otis Redding, R&B, Ferlin Husky and true country music. When he heard friends Larry Smith and Spencer Hill writing songs he got hooked into the creativity of songwriting.  

“I started informally working with multifaciticed musician Larry Smith; we brought Hank Williams, Jr. to the coliseum in Moulton on July 1, 1978. The LCHS String Band and Larry’s band, Kinfolk, opened for Hank,” Pettus recalled.  

