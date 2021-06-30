Gov. Ivey holds bill-signing ceremony for Lifetime Pistol Permit Bill

State Rep. Proncey Robertson (R - Mount Hope) joined Gov. Kay Ivey and State Sen. Randy Price (R - Opelika) on Thursday at a State Capitol signing ceremony for legislation that allows Alabamians to acquire lifetime conceal/carry firearm permits and avoid the inconvenience of traveling to the local sheriff’s department for frequent renewals.
“Alabamians have a long and rich history of gun ownership, and we understand that allowing concealed carry makes our society a safer place in which to live, so this bill will help continue those conservative traditions,” Robertson said. “As a strong supporter of our constitutionally-guaranteed Second Amendment gun rights, I was proud to pass this legislation in the House and stand with Gov. Ivey as she ceremonially signed the bill into law.”
In addition to authorizing the issuance of lifetime permits, Senate Bill 308, which was sponsored by Price and carried in the House by Robertson, streamlines the permitting process so it is handled in the same manner in each of the 67 counties rather than the haphazard, patchwork quilt of varying processes that are currently in place.
Robertson noted that one-year and five-year firearm permits will remain available, as well.
The measure also allows law enforcement officers to better protect our families by providing them with tools to identify convicted felons and other individuals who have had to surrender their gun rights after judges ruled they pose a danger to the public.
A number of groups ranging from Alabama sheriffs, local district attorneys, the National Rifle Association, and other gun rights advocates were consulted as the legislation was drafted and progressed through the process, and their input was incorporated into the final version.
Prior to his legislative service, Robertson worked for the Decatur Police Department for 24 years and remains among the agency’s most decorated officers by earning sixteen medals, including its highest award, the Medal of Valor.
In 2003, he was named Alabama’s “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.”
