Moulton Lions and SHP partners continue delivering beds to local children

Partners, the Moulton Lions Club and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, delivered more beds to children in Lawrence County over the weekend after the organizations’ project saw 75 beds built for less fortunate children earlier this month.
“No child in Lawrence County will sleep on the floor,” the Moulton Lions Club posted on Saturday. “Four sets of bunkbeds and a single bed were given away (Friday) thanks to the community for helping us put smiles on the faces of children.”
Last Saturday, Jan. 9, about 125 volunteers met at the Lions Club Fairgrounds in Moulton to assemble the 75 beds, according to Lion Jerome Thompson.
Thompson said the club partnered with SHP, a national non-profit which has five chapters in Alabama, to bring the beds to Lawrence County children in need.
“While Sleep in Heavenly Peace had delivered 38 beds to Lawrence County prior to talking with the Moulton Lions in October 2020, 25 more beds have been requested and delivered. The need is great,” Thompson said last week.
The Lions Club began seeking sponsors for beds to help the charity at the end of last year, and organized a Build Day in Lawrence County, while SHP provided all building materials, bed kits and tools for the Build Day.
SHP has made it a mission to ensure “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” and has met the needs of less fortunate children in Lawrence County through its Hartselle Chapter in the past, he said.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $175. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org. To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.