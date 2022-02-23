North Courtland town hall to address health concerns among local residents

North Courtland will host a Health and Wellness Town Hall for local residents on Sunday. Organizers of the event hope to start conversations about health concerns in the community and bring about “actionable measures and meaningful change,” for the underserved, rural area.
Moderator for the event, Tracey Gibson Strong, said the event is being organized to bring together community leaders, churches, schools, other organizations and individuals with the common goal of serving others.
“As a native of North Courtland, Alabama, I am aware of the history and plight of my hometown. Many of the unemployed or underemployed residents do not have access to the health care services, healthy foods, livable housing, and quality education that they need. There is not a hospital, health department, grocery store, job center, or community center within a 20-minute radius of the town,” she said. “In response to the great health divide that COVID has exposed, a clarion call has been issued to help close the gap in Racial Health Disparities.”
The Health and Wellness Town Hall, featuring a chili supper and door prizes for attendants, is being held at First Baptist Church of Courtland—located at 3064 Jefferson Street.
A virtual attendance option is also available for homebound residents or for those who wish to social distance amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Viewers may join via ZOOM.us using the Meeting ID 994 3232 9149 and Passcode 601696. Listeners may also dial 312-626-6799 to participate.
The event will begin at 4 p.m.
Strong—who now lives in Charlotte, NC, holds a position with Johnson & Johnson, and has over 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry—hopes to use her skills and experience to help identify and provide real solutions to the health disparities in her hometown community.
“My hope is not only for a healthier community but to help unify and revitalize the community that is near and dear to so many of us. We owe it to those who have gone before us and the next generation,” she said.
Strong will be joined by a panel of local health professionals and special invited guests Dr. Faye Wilson with Family Medicine in Courtland, North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans, Chief Operating Officer for Huntsville Hospital Tracy Doughty, Lamont Dupree of North Alabama – Area Health Education Center (NA-AHEC), and Shanetria Orr, the Regional Extension agent at Alabama A&M University.
About the speakers
The panel includes health professional Vickie Orr-Green RN, MSN, who has 30 years of experience as a registered nurse in Alabama. Orr-Green, a Courtland native and resident, began teaching nursing at J.F. Drake Community & Technical College in Huntsville in 2011. Orr-Green is now a fulltime faculty member at the University of North Alabama and serves as a nursing lecturer in the undergraduate nursing program and teaches in the Applied Health Science program.
She is in her third year of graduate studies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, enrolled in the Doctor of Education program with a focus in Instructional Leadership for Nurse Educators.
Orr-Green will be joined by Tontra Martin Lowe, DDS; Coronda “Coco” Orr, RN, BSN; and Ada Stevenson Wilson, FNP, MSN.
Lowe is a leading dental practice owner in Haymarket, Virginia. As a comprehensive oral physician, she provides outstanding dental care to residents of Haymarket, Gainesville, and surrounding areas.
Lowe received her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Howard University College of Dentistry in 2005 and completed a general practice residency at East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine upon graduation.
She has been named one of America’s Top Dentists by the Consumers Research Council of America since 2011. Additionally, Lowe’s office was named Best New Office of Haymarket and Gainesville in 2014.
Orr, an experienced registered nurse with more than 20 years’ experience in the health care industry, obtained her bachelor’s in nursing degree from UNA in 2001. She has been employed with Amedisys Home Health for the past seven years as a Care Transitions coordinator, where she ensures patients have the care they need in their home setting. Orr is also the founder and owner of CPR with Coco and Deano LLC, where she teaches on-site CPR classes.
Wilson, a native of Town Creek, is a board-certified nurse practitioner of seven years with 13 years in nursing. She currently works at a family practice in the Carolinas and specializes in pediatric and geriatric care.
Wilson attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham and received her bachelor’s in nursing in 2008 and immediately started working at Children’s of Alabama. She attended graduate school at Tennessee State University and completed her masters in December 2013.
Wilson is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANP) and National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP).
North Courtland revitalization
The Health and Wellness Town Hall is being brought to area residents through the efforts of North Courtland Neighborhood Collective (NC2), a local revitalization effort headed by North Courtland native and Courtland resident Felicia Williams.
“In 2020, Ms. Felicia Williams, a servant-leader in North Courtland, founded the North Courtland Neighborhood Collective to help meet the basic needs of residents locally,” Strong said. “Since its inception, NC2 has grown a community garden which provides residents access to free, healthy foods and partnered with local churches and agencies to distribute meals.”
Strong said she and Williams have worked for the last year to establish the NC2 Health and Wellness Alliance.
Through this effort, a partnership with NA-AHEC and Lamont Dupree brought about a community health survey, which captured top concerns and main reasons for poor health in the area, Strong said.
“Based on surveys collected to date, the top three Health Concerns are: diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer. The top three Reasons for Poor Health are: poor eating habits, being overweight, and tobacco use,” she said. “The Alliance will work to address each of these issues beginning with the North Courtland Health and Wellness Town Hall on Sunday.”
She said results from the survey will also be shared at the Town Hall.
Williams said the Health and Wellness Town Hall will be the first of other community events and efforts happening in North Courtland in 2022.
Williams, who is a retired senior manager of Decatur Career Center, now devotes her time working with North Courtland leaders to implement initiatives to benefit northern Lawrence County and surrounding communities.
For more information about NC2 or the North Courtland Health and Wellness Town Hall, visit www.ncneighborhoodcollective.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.