No injuries reported after 18-wheeler overturns at AL 101 and AL 157

No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Alabama 157 in Hatton Tuesday morning.
First responders were called to the incident around 7:15 a.m. after an 18-wheeler overturned near the intersection, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders. He said responders believe dense fog played a part in the accident.
Road crews continued clearing debris from the roadway around 9:30 a.m. Both lanes along Alabama 101 have been blocked until wreckage can be cleared.
Sanders said no other vehicles were involved, and to his department’s knowledge, no injuries related to the incident were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.