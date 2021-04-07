LC Schools Technology Director Smith retires

Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s Larry Smith, who served as the technology coordinator, has retired after more than 25 years with the Lawrence School System. Lawrence County Schools celebrated Mr. Smith with a retirement party on March 26. “We are thankful for his dedication and contributions to our schools,” the system posted to social media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.