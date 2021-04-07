LC Schools Technology Director Smith retires

Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s Larry Smith, who served as the technology coordinator, has retired after more than 25 years with the Lawrence School System. Lawrence County Schools celebrated Mr. Smith with a retirement party on March 26. “We are thankful for his dedication and contributions to our schools,” the system posted to social media.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- EXPLAINER: Trial highlights Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
- 6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe
- The Latest: NHL's Canucks say 21 players tested positive
- Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia
- Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV near LA
- EXPLAINER: Could mask hamper ex-officer's image with jurors?
- Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings
- Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck
Most Popular
Articles
- Rogersville woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession
- Lawrence County names Walker as new football coach
- Hartselle man arrested on DUI and drug possession charges
- Thompson leaves lasting legacy at Lawrence County
- Harrison ends stellar career at Hatton
- Hamilton suspects arrested for child endangerment following March 11 drug arrest
- 2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Girls Basketball Team
- Foot-chase, stand-off with Lawrence deputies leads to Trinity man’s arrest
- Four county stars among 12 area players on All-State basketball team
- 2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Boys Basketball Team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.