The discovery of bird flu in a noncommercial Lawrence County flock has agriculture officials concerned about the risk to commercial flocks, and both poultry business operators and backyard chicken owners say they’re taking precautions.  

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries announced last week it had confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) case in the Lawrence County flock and said it was the first since 2017 involving a non-commercial backyard flock in Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.