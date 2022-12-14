The discovery of bird flu in a noncommercial Lawrence County flock has agriculture officials concerned about the risk to commercial flocks, and both poultry business operators and backyard chicken owners say they’re taking precautions.
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries announced last week it had confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) case in the Lawrence County flock and said it was the first since 2017 involving a non-commercial backyard flock in Alabama.
“It’s easy to wring our hands and clutch our pearls about avian, but if people are aware and know how to safeguard their flock, they can prevent this,” said Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, who has six chickens in her backyard in Southwest Decatur.
Amy Belcher, communications director for the state Agriculture Department, said HPAI is extremely contagious among birds and commonly transmitted from wild birds to domestic birds.
“The (Lawrence) flock was exposed to wild birds. One of the ways it spreads is through wild birds,” she said.
Avian influenza can be spread by people who take a walk outdoors where wild birds have been and don’t change shoes before getting around chickens or other domestic birds.
Hoffmeier-Wilson said she uses shoes dedicated to her chickens’ environment when she’s around them.
“It’s very easy for us here to end up unintentionally bringing the avian flu in our flocks. Even if you go for a casual walk, it’s not unlikely you’ll end up carrying it because it ends up on our footwear.”
Nick Wirwa, a wildlife biologist at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, said geese, ducks and cranes can carry HPAI and spread it through waste, but the effects of the virus are more more deadly for domestic birds.
“HPAI can be highly infectious and detrimental to poultry operations,” he said. “Wintering populations of migratory birds is the reason HPAI has recently spread to many of the Southern states.”
But using basic biosecurity can keep backyard and commercial flocks safe.
“Be mindful of where you go,” Alabama State Veterinarian Tony Frazier said. “When you come back, change clothes, change shoes, take a shower before you go into your poultry houses or feed your chickens. The virus can hitchhike in the environment to where the chickens are.”
Eighteen black vultures in Montgomery County tested positive for HPAI last month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In February, another case was found in a wild, hunter-harvested wigeon in Limestone County.
“It is critical for commercial and backyard poultry operations to remain alert and closely monitor the health of their poultry,” Frazier said. “The HPAI-infected flock in Lawrence County reinforces the need to continue following strict biosecurity measures, including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks.”
Commercial operations
Charles Ritch, a farmer at Goose Pond in Hartselle, has more than 100 hens he protects by limiting entry points and using booties when around chickens, but he said keeping a clean environment and using good food has helped him prevent avian flu outbreaks in the past.
“I don’t allow them to be in an area that is all soiled up,” he said. “Plus they are fed a very high-quality, non-GMO type of feed. I’m creating a healthy environment for them to live in.”
Wayne Farms operates five chicken plants in Alabama with four more locations in three other states, and also operates several poultry farms. Wayne Farms spokesman Frank Singleton said using extra measures for larger flocks is crucial when presented with a possible outbreak.
“Our posture is preventive, and we institute biosecurity measures that would preclude an outbreak (of avian flu),” he said.
In addition to using protective footwear and limiting entry, Wayne Farms also sprays equipment and vehicles with antiseptic to remove any contaminants, he said.
The at-risk birds in the non-commercial Lawrence County flock were destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease, and birds from the flock will not enter the food system, the Alabama Department of Agriculture said. The flock was considered non-poultry, which means it wasn’t for food production or breeding for game restocking/food operations.
The threat of losing a flock of birds is motivation for taking protective measures, Hoffmeier-Wilson said.
“There are commercial chicken farmers, and for them it’s tragic, because that’s their livelihood,” she said. “For those of us who have backyard chickens, they’re pets. I pick them up and pet them.
“We love them. You’re heartbroken when a dog dies; it’s the same for us as chicken people, and it’s heartbreaking.”
Human safety
Although avian influenza can be disastrous to poultry, Frazier said it is not dangerous to humans.
“The virus is not showing any tendency to affect humans, but at the same time we would encourage people to be in touch with their primary health care provider for any flu symptoms,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees the risk of human infection is low.
“Most human infections with (HPAI) … have occurred after prolonged and close contact with infected sick or dead birds,” their website said.
The state Department of Natural Resources said wild birds can be infected with avian influenza without appearing sick.
“The public should avoid contact with any dead or dying bird,” the department said in a statement. “If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and other birds.”
Wirwa said the public should avoid handling sick or dead birds on the refuge as well.
Frazier also said avian flu does not present a risk to food at grocery stores and restaurants.
“The avian influenza would not survive cooking properly,” he said. “It’s impossible to make it into the food chain.
“The poultry and eggs are very, very safe.”
HPAI symptoms among bids can include a sudden increase in bird deaths in your flock, sneezing, respiratory issues, lack of energy, poor appetite and a drop in egg production.
Report sick or dead wild birds to the Alabama Department of Natural Resources and Conservation at 334-242-3469.
Report sick or dead domestic birds and poultry to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Poultry Unit at 334-240-6584.
