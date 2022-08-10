Berryman sentenced to 45 years for child abuse

Berryman

A Lawrence County circuit judge sentenced a Town Creek man who was convicted of three counts of child abuse involving two children, one of whom died from blunt force trauma, to 45 years in prison at a hearing Friday afternoon.

Some of the family members and loved ones of Evan Woodrow Berryman, 35, began weeping when Judge Mark Craig handed down the sentence and fines totaling more than $30,000.

