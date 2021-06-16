The Martin daylilies passed from father to son

When Emmett Martin retired he hardly knew what a daylily was. It wasn’t until his wife, Jimmie, strongly suggested that he find himself a hobby instead of hanging around the house all day that he got interested in the flowers that would later become an obsession.
First he tried roses, but after seeing how much trouble they can be and how susceptible to fungus and diseases they are he gave up on them. Then he found his first daylily, Bear Bryant, at Mary Borden’s garden in Hatton. That started a lifelong love of lilies and iris and he collected a vast array of them over the years. At his death, he left his wife and son with a wealth of knowledge about the flowers that bloom for only a day, then move over for the next bloom in line.
He found that he could buy the bulbs from different breeders and his collection grew and grew. “It was quite common for us to drive to Cullman or Birmingham in search of a blub that Dad didn’t already have,” said Kenny. At one point, he even paid $100 for one rare bulb called Sambo Wilder, a lavender ruffled variety with a deep purple throat. “He even shocked himself by paying that much for a single blub,” Kenny laughed. But the results are still on display in his garden, now cared for by his son, Kenny, long after Emmett went to meet his Maker in 2016. “He was addicted to them.”
After Emmett’s death, Kenny and his mom moved from Moulton to CR 50 in Mount Hope, better known locally as the Jemson Well Road, where his father was originally from. When they moved they dug up about one hundred bulbs and replanted them at the new house in Mount Hope.
For a long time, Kenny just maintained the garden. His mom was advancing in years and became ill near the end, leaving him little time to putter around in the yard. But after her passing last year at the age of 88, he threw himself into the garden and the yard, often working in excess of 50 hours a week, not even counting mowing the property. “Sometimes it’s four or five hours a day. I can feel my parents all around me in the daylilies, so I’m never alone,” he said. “I love it out here; it brings back memories, especially around Father’s Day.”
“You know that in the book of James it talks about life being just a vapor, and I think of these lilies as being like that because they just last one day, which makes them even more precious,” said Kenny softly.
He gets a lot of visitors who see him out amongst the lilies and stop to inquire about them. “It’s fun telling people about them,” he said. “Sometimes they smile when I tell them the names, and that’s what makes me feel that I’m doing something useful in beautifying my little corner of Mount Hope,” he laughed.
Kenny ‘guesstimates’ that he has over a hundred named varieties in the present garden, and intends to break ground on another big bed later this year. He plans to plant about 500 new plants there. “It’s around two acres,” he said.
Extending his beds will accommodate his older varieties, as well, making sure that people will care for them and know their names is important to Kenny. He got his love for gardening from his grandmother, Nancy Nicholson.
Kenny starts his day this time of year by going out among this daylilies and greeting each one. He likes to deadhead each spent lily bloom so that the area looks neater. He finishes before the sun even knows he’s been there.
He has some iris, too, and his favorite is “Wedding Day.” “It’s a bearded iris, a lot of people come and use them in their wedding pictures,” he explained. “Sometimes people will come and pick a big bouquet and make an arrangement for the Senior Center in Mount Hope. I send them veggies from my garden.”
He also sells the bulbs. “I’m always dividing and making new beds,” he explained. “They bloom better when they are divided. It’s best to do this in the fall, though, and the holes you dig should be very generous, not too deep, though or the bulbs won’t come up.”
A good rule of thumb about planting bulbs is that under normal circumstances growers like to plant in a hole three times deeper than the bulb itself so that the roots have ample room to spread.
Martin fertilizes early each spring when the lilies first start showing above ground and again in the summer with Triple 13, and throughout the season he will spray Miracle Grow liquid water soluble fertilizer on them sometimes twice a week, “They can’t get enough fertilizer,” he laughed. He never cuts them back until the foliage has turned brown.
Like all bulbs, lilies get their food for the following year through that foliage, which is then stored in the bulb.
All the blooms make the garden very attractive to butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. He plants a patch of Zinnias just for them. He also saves blooms from edible plants, like lilies, to add to salads. “That’s the reason I never spray them with insecticide,” he pointed out.
One of his most important pieces of advice is about watering. “Never, ever water in the late afternoon,” Kenny advises. “Never water while they are in bloom unless there is a drought, and never use poison on blooms!” cautions Kenny.
He amends his soil with chicken litter, and mulches with pine straw because of its nitrogen content. “I really don’t worry about acidic levels,” he said. “Honestly, I haven’t found a soil type that lilies won’t grow well in; they even do well in red Alabama clay!”
According to Wikipedia there are more than 80,000 daylily cultivars. Depending on the species and cultivar, daylilies grow in USDA plant hardiness zones one through 11, making them some of the more adaptable landscape plants.
If you would like to learn more about growing daylilies contact your local extension office, www.aces.edu, 13075 AL Hwy, 157, Moulton, AL or call 256-974-2464.
Growing daylilies is both enjoyable and can be profitable. Always use chemicals responsibly. Never digest a plant unless you did research on the bloom in question to find out if scientists list it as edible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.