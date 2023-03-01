On Valentine’s Day, Moulton Police Officer Larkin Heaton pulled over a vehicle near the AL-Highway 24 and County Road 167 intersection.
When conversing with the driver, Heaton learned he possessed a controlled substance. The man, John Mills, admitted that there was a small baggie of methamphetamine in his pocket.
The passenger, Erica Mills, told Heaton that she possessed a syringe loaded with methamphetamine. Upon investigation, Heaton discovered four used syringes in the vehicle in addition to the unused syringe.
When speaking with Heaton, Erica Mills provided a false name and date of birth multiple times. Further investigation by Heaton made her deception clear. After confirming her true identity, Heaton learned that neighboring law enforcement agencies previously issued warrants for Mills’ arrest.
John Mills, 65, was charged for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no plainly visible tag.
Erica Mills, 52, was charged for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice using a false name.
