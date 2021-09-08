Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down

Local jails have used inmate screening, extra cleaning and frequent testing for COVID-19 to keep their number of virus cases low despite a surge in the community, according to authorities. And a local health official says the public can learn from the facilities’ practices.
The Morgan County Jail, with a daily average of about 620 inmates, has had six inmates test positive for COVID since the pandemic hit the region in March 2020, said spokesperson Mike Swafford. In Lawrence County, Sheriff Max Sanders said only one inmate has tested positive. The Limestone County Jail has had no positive cases in 2021, a spokesperson there said.
Meanwhile, in 66 of the state’s 67 counties, the overall level of community transmission is categorized as high by the Alabama Department of Public Health, with 22.4% of the tests administered resulting in positive cases in the past seven days. The positivity rates in Lawrence (32.2%) and Morgan (23.4%) are above the state average. Limestone (21.6%) is below.
“Kudos to them for being proactive in stopping the spread of this deadly virus,” Judy Smith, administrator of the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said of jail officials. “Jails are acutely aware and extremely attentive to this thing. They will take folks to be tested, and about three times we have visited our jails to test inmates.
“They do a wonderful job of separating the inmates (with symptoms) and offering free testing and free vaccines. They truly understand the congregate situation. Some people go to work with symptoms. Jails know they can’t afford that.”
Not all jails have been as successful at preventing COVID transmission as the three local facilities.
On Aug. 27, a Marshall County Jail inmate died at a hospital after testing positive at the jail Aug. 14, according to Sheriff Phil Sims. A 37-year-old Madison County Jail inmate died of the virus Friday after testing positive Aug. 18. In Florence, the Lauderdale County Detention Center quarantined a cell block Aug. 24 after 10 of the 15 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Two were taken to the hospital for treatment.
In Morgan County, Swafford said, the jail had its first positive test Dec. 28 and had no active cases as of late last week. He said, however, 21 jailers have tested positive in the past 90 days. “One is still out of work,” he said.
Morgan County Jail’s inmate population averages about 620, he said.
Swafford said about 300 inmates had been vaccinated as of Friday although not all of them are still at the facility. The jail is waiting for more doses to arrive so it can fulfill another 130 inmate requests for shots. He said some inmates are vaccinated before they come into the jail, but the county health department and jail nurse have administered vaccines.
Preventive measures
In Lawrence County, Sanders said following ADPH guidelines has been a key to keeping the virus out of the jail.
“Presently, we have zero cases of COVID in the jail,” he said. “About 20% of our inmates have vaccinated. We screen them when they come in. We check their temperature and they answer some questions.”
Lawrence Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the only positive case with an inmate was about two months ago. “Since there has been a recent rise in cases in the community, we’re taking more precautions than required,” he said. “In June and July we had relaxed some of our protocols, but since the number of cases started rising in the community, we have limited the outside exposure to the inmate and are screening more.”
Jailers who have direct contact with inmates and inmates who handle food wear gloves and masks as a precaution, he said.
About seven jailers have missed time at work as a precautionary measure, he said. “We’ve been fortunate. We haven’t seen a significant impact of staff being out at the same time. We’d have a case here and a case there,” he said.
Sandlin said currently two staffers are out because of COVID quarantine.
The Lawrence County Jail now has an average inmate population of about 130, according to Sandlin.
Tammy Waddell, assistant jail administrator in Limestone County, said the facility has a strict protocol when admitting new inmates.
“If you are in jail five minutes or five months, you will be in quarantine as CDC guidelines say,” she said. “Our good screening and good practices are keeping the cases away. We do a lot of extra cleaning, almost every hour.”
She said while being processed in, inmates answer a COVID questionnaire, medical staff does a temperature check and the inmate will be initially isolated.
“Majority of our staff is vaccinated. If personnel are not vaccinated, they’re required to wear a mask if they are in direct contact with inmates,” she said.
The Limestone jail population averages about 240, Waddell said.
Prisons cautious
At the state prisons, a spokesperson said extensive cleaning and screening has kept the infection rate down in the system.
“Generally speaking about COVID-19, we are pleased with the progress we’ve made but we—just like everyone else—are not out of the woods yet,” said Kristi Simpson, deputy to the chief of staff of the Alabama Department of Corrections. “Nationally, ADOC ranks 11th lowest for the total number of cases identified in our system and No. 2 lowest for the number of cases per 10,000 inmates.”
She said the prison system currently has 228 active cases with 191 of those being at the Elmore Correctional Facility discovered after a mass testing at the prison following a spike in cases. As of June 30, the latest statistics available, the prison system had 17,189 inmates.
Simpson said initial steps to mitigate the spread of the virus included shutting down the facilities to visitors and non-essential personnel, limiting inmate transfers, pausing prison education and rehabilitative programs and conducting extensive sanitation processes.
When more resources became available, ADOC installed thermal cameras, manufactured more than 100,000 face masks, provided more sanitizers and soap, and expanded COVID-19 testing, she added.
According to the ADPH, Lawrence has recorded 100 total COVID-related deaths. Of the county’s 3,876 total cases, 1,605 have come in 2021.
In Morgan County, 302 people have died from COVID-19, including 111 deaths recorded for 2021, according to ADPH. The county has seen 18,155 cases with 6,959 coming in 2021.
Limestone has experienced 173 COVID-related deaths with 75 coming this year. In all Limestone has had 13,146 cases with 5,788 coming in 2021.
Smith said medical experts are puzzled why the public is reluctant to take the free vaccine.
“The hardest thing medical professionals are dealing with is that we have the most tried and true vaccine that we’ve ever had and why people aren’t wanting to take it is hard to understand,” she said. “Whenever you know there is a danger, the best thing you need to do is to put barriers between you and the danger. The jails are taking the proper precautions to do just that.”
