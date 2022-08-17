Educators attend Lawrence County CTE Institute

Lawrence Career Technical Education instructors attended the Lawrence County CTE Institute held at the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in Decatur last week. The teachers in attendance learned about furthering career opportunities for local students and had a chance to tour the Vulcan Centaur rocket or heavy-lift vehicle scheduled to launch later this year, according to the group. Instructors expressed appreciation to ULA for the tour and recognized the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board for facilitating the meeting.

