Joan Lang finishes epic novel

Over the past 18 years, a lot has happened in Joan Lang’s life. She’s helped to raise seven grandchildren, retired from her position as Lawrence County Commission Administrator, lost her husband and childhood sweetheart to cancer, and fulfilled a lifelong desire to write a book.
Eighteen years in the making (because life got in the way) she recently put the last period to the last sentence in the epic saga of her great-great-grandfather’s long walk to this part of the country, a story passed down through the generations of her family for over a hundred years. The main character, Reason Young, set out on a trip that took him from Laurens, South Carolina to Lawrence County, Alabama. The book chronicles the trials and tribulations of his walk, subsequent settling of a large tract of land in midsouth-western Lawrence County, and his love of a young girl who motivated his decision to make the journey.
Joan set out on her mission to gather more information by talking to her parents, William Reason Young and Edna Ren Roberts Young, and older relatives, spending countless hours in the Lawrence County Archives, visiting cemeteries and sifting through information from several places, including some journaling done by her nephew, Mitch Mardis.
In 2004, Mardis and his friend, Heath Bain, traveled to Laurens, S.C. to visit the city where his ancestor had been born and raised. The two arrived to find that everything was closed for the weekend; however, they were directed to the home of a distant relative who welcomed them inside and talked for hours about the Young family from which they both descended. This gentleman had done copious family histories and was happy to share it with the young men.
Another wealth of information about her Young and Milam ancestors came in the form of a book written by Lawrence County historian, Nadine Shelton. “It really was helpful to me in learning more about the Milam family, why and how Reason came here, and what took place over the years after he married Julia Ann Milam. The couple settled in an area called Egypt, and were later considered wealthy landowners, merchants and business people in Lawrence County,” said Lang recently.
Joan was surprised when, in the course of her research, she came across the connection between her family and that of her special friend, Billy Warren Shelton. “According to Nadine Shelton’s narrative, it seems that we have the same great-great-great grandmother, Jane Harlan Milam,” Joan laughed. “The Milam’s also married into the Windham, Appleton, Lynch, Elkins, Weatherwax, Moody and Goodlett families.”
Those who have never researched or written a book or a long dissertation for college might not realize how much discipline it takes to sit and write for hours on end. Or the time it takes to do interviews with people who have knowledge of your subject, or the dedication it takes to keep after it, even when there are major life events going on around you.
Joan says that at one point she was caring for her husband, Buddy Lang, when she just put the book on a shelf and went on with the business of spending her last days with Buddy as he slowly faded away due to what started out as a skin cancer. Life can get messy and complicated and hearts break from loss.
But like most writers worth their salt, experiencing the death of a loved one probably gave her the empathy to describe the loss of three of Reason and Julia Ann’s seven children, as well as the death of first Julia, and then Reason. Her heart-wrenching account of the death of the Young’s three precious infants will bring tears to the eyes of the reader, and the accounts of historical accuracy in the settling of what is now referred to as Youngtown will be of special interest local history buffs.
She has captured the historical love story in all of its picturesque and adventurous twists and turns. Walking almost 500 miles gives room for a lot of experiences, both with people, nature and the human spirit. Although the story is based in factual events and real people’s lives, it is listed as historical fiction because Lang has given voice to thoughts and words to help readers understand just how this young man so loved a woman that he left everyone and everything he had ever known behind to go on a quest that brought him all the way, on foot, to her doorstep. “He collapsed when he got there,” said Lang.
She has given her own account of various events that could have easily happened along the trip, from encounters with Indians to near starvation and sore, aching feet. The book is an epic saga that eventually encompasses four generations of the Young family.
“Reason was my great- great grandfather and a man whom I have grown to love, respect and admire,” she said. “This is a story of a man who left his home and family in the early 1800s and traveled on foot over 500 miles to follow his future bride to the new land of the South. This young couple worked hard and acquired much and their deep enduring love for each other helped them survive the many trials and heartaches they would face.”
“I always had it in the back of my mind that this was a beautiful love story that needed to be told,” she said. “As I did research for Reason’s story and learned more and more about him, and about the Milam family, I just grew to love all of them.”
Her son, Bob Lang, recommended that she read the novel, “Cold Mountain”, to get an idea of how people lived in the South in the days when the Civil War was being fought, and the aftermath of that war, which left the South decimated and families torn apart by political affiliations and death. Lang dedicated several chapters to the war and its consequences for the people of Lawrence County. The book also inspired thoughts of old stories handed down through her own family, like the time Reason had his arm amputated due to a run-in with a wild boar.
She was encouraged to finish the novel by Duane and Alice Evans, both authors themselves. It was with their assistance and advice that she finally got it back off of the shelf and finished the last chapter. She often got up in the middle of the night to write when she couldn’t sleep, or when an idea came to her that she wanted to get written down in case the morning let it escape her mind.
“By the time I finished it I realized that not only did I want to write the story, but that I wanted to preserve the family history for my children and grandchildren, as well as for my nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren,” she explained.
Lang has approximately 77 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and the number of great-grands are anyone’s guess. Two descendants have carried on the name of Reason Young, Joan’s father, William Reason Young (1905-1987) and the original Reason’s great-great-great grandson, four-year- old Reason Hill Rutherford, son of Cobie and Meghan Hill Rutherford, currently of Starkville, Mississippi.
The original Reason was a farmer, business man and a skilled craftsman, making everything with rudimentary tools, from caskets to cradles. One of those cradles has been featured in The Moulton Advertiser several times over the years. It is thought to have been built around 1850, and was later given to Reason’s great-grandchildren. It is still in use today for those of the family who have new babies. It has the original dark stain carefully put on it by Reason’s work worn hands, and it is still in excellent condition. (See notation at bottom for reference to cradle articles)
The Milams, who also came here from Laurens, S. C. were also a prolific family that prospered here in Lawrence County in the Moulton, Kimo, Hickory Grove and Landersville communities.
Julia Ann Milam, who inspired Reason Young to take that long walk, was a young girl who came here by wagon train and horse back in the early 1830s. She and Reason were married in 1833 and had seven children.
The story goes that Reason loved the area and started out buying small plots from the government near a community called Egypt at that time. Later it was changed to honor Reason Young after his death. Reason never knew that the community would come to be called Youngtown.
Both Reason, Julia Ann and their infant children as well as some of their grown children are buried at the old cemetery in Youngtown. The older couple died two months apart, in 1892. Others in the direct family line are buried in the Heflin, Landersville, Hickory Grove and Milam cemeteries. Joan has visited all of them. In a small plot near Reason’s grave is a small grave that contains his arm, removed after the run in with the wild boar.
Joan’s father once took her to visit their old homeplace near the store in Youngtown, which has since burned to the ground. She recalls it being a large house with a huge fireplace that served as both heat for the house as well as a cooking area for the family. “There was a little door under the stairs that Daddy pointed out to me when we walked through the house,” Joan recalled. “He laughed and said, “That’s where Pa kept his whiskey.”
“All of my Young and Milam ancestors are gone now but I still feel their presence when I ride around the Youngtown and Landersville communities,” said Joan. “Most of the land and homes they owned now belong to others but I get a warm peaceful feeling when I see the many acres of fields they have trod . . . and tears fill my eyes when I visit the cemeteries where they were laid to rest.”
The book, titled “I Would Walk a Thousand Miles” is available through Amazon. To learn more about the author and the book visit the Facebook page of the same name. You may also order books directly from the author by means of the Facebook message feature.
*The first cradle article was featured in The Moulton Advertiser in Vol. 44, page C1, issue dated Thursday, November 2, 1995, by Deangelo McDaniel
*The second was in Vol. 51, pages B-8&9, dated December 21, 2017, by Loretta Gillespie.
