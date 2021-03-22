Lawrence FFA students awarded in local competition

East Lawrence and Hatton high school students were recently awarded for their success in a Discussion Meet Contest held in Moulton last Tuesday.
East Lawrence High’s Olivia Newman won first place in the contest hosted by the Lawrence County Farmers Federation Young Farmers Committee, according to Lawrence County Extension Assistant Agent Austin Blankenship.
LeAnne Pace, of Hatton High School, placed second, and Shyan Crownover, also of Hatton High, placed third in the contest.
“The Discussion Meet is a competitive event promoted by the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Committee. The event is designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each committee member,” Blankenship said. “Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems. A successful participant is a productive thinker rather than an emotional persuader.”
Discussion for the meet included a variety of agriculture and FFA topics, organizers said. The event was held at Moulton Church of Christ.
