Courtland passes grass and weed ordinance

Spring marks the beginning of weekly lawn maintenance for most Alabama residents. Beginning this week in Courtland, those found in violation of the town’s new Grass and Weed Control Ordinance will face a fine of $50 if their lawn isn’t mowed promptly.
Courtland Council members passed the new ordinance—Ordinance 2021-231—during a regular Town Council meeting last week. According to the order, grass and weeds must not grow over 12 inches on applicable properties within town limits and its police jurisdiction during the growing season.
The ordinance does not apply to land used for agricultural purposes, portions of lots used for flower gardens, shrubbery or vegetable gardens, naturally wooded areas, regulated wetlands or meadows.
Council members approved the new order 4-0. Place 1 Council member Billy Mason was not present for the meeting.
Mayor Linda Peebles said the ordinance will be “thoroughly enforced.”
“If we’re addressing one yard, we’re sending letters to all [offenders]. These ordinances apply to all of us. No one is exempt.” Peebles said, citing public health and safety as concerns before presenting the new ordinance.
Owners or residents found in violation of the grass and weeds ordinance will first be sent a notice in the mail. The resident may mow the property or request a hearing with the Town Council within five days of receiving the notice.
According to the order, if tall grass and weeds are not cut within 15 days, the property or lawn will be mowed by an authorized representative, and all expenses including equipment usage, transportation, man-hours involved, and overhead—including any and all cost incurred in the removal or relocation of debris, junk or other miscellaneous obstructions—must be paid by the landowners found in violation. The property owner will also be charged an administrative fee of 15% percent per residential property per cutting.
“If the property owner does not pay the bill within 60 days of the date of the invoice, the cost of such payment shall be charged against the premises and it shall become a lien on the land or property assessed of the same character in effect as the lien created by general law for taxes, plus an additional delinquency fee of 10% per month until paid,” the ordinance states.
Repeat offenders found in violation of the ordinance within any three-year period are subject to increased fines, the ordinance reads. The fine for a first repeat offense is $125, while those landowners in violation of the Grass and Weed Ordinance a second repeat offense is $250. The fine for third repeat offenders, or any subsequent repeat offence, is $400.
Peebles said grass and weed control were originally addressed in the town’s nuisance ordinance already in place, but the nuisance ordinance allows offenders 45 days after the date of notice to rectify any nuisance violations, which includes the unlawful storage of inoperable vehicles, discarded household furnishings, scrap or junk on a lawn or property within town limits or the police jurisdiction; or the failure to properly maintain residential or commercial property that constitutes a health, safety or fire hazard within town limits.
“We’ve already had this nuisance ordinance in place, but it hasn’t been strictly enforced,” but Peebles said that’s changing. The mayor said she has received several complaints concerning tall weeds and crumbling buildings or houses.
Courtland attorney Richard Thompson said those found in violation of either ordinance, the weed control order or the nuisance order, will not face an immediate fine. Offenders will first receive the notice of violation before action is taken.
“We’re doing this for the benefit of our town,” said Peebles. “Where we have tall weeds, we’ve got animals like snakes and rats. There are wild animals living under some of these houses. Some of these properties pose a danger to children playing in the neighborhood... I’m a big historian. I love these old buildings, but they have to be maintained.”
The new Grass and Weed Control Ordinance became effective after it was approved on Monday, May 10.
