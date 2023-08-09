Olympic torch finds permanent home in local archives

Teofista Jordan donates the Olympic torch of her husband, the late Charles Jordan, to Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazel. Ching Behnken participated in the event. Charles Jordan, who died two years ago, carried the torch when it came through Lawrence County for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Deangelo McDaniel/For The Moulton Advertiser.

 Deangelo McDaniel Photography

In a profound gesture that reflects the lasting spirit of the Olympics, a woman has donated a treasured piece of history to the Lawrence County Archives. The Olympic torch, carried by her late husband, Charles Jordan, during the relay leading up to 1996 games, will now find its new residence among the pages of Lawrence County’s historical legacy.  

In 1996, Charles Jordan, a Lawrence County historian and author, graciously answered the call to carry the torch through his hometown to honor legendary athlete and fellow Lawrence County native, Jesse Owens. 

