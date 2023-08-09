Olympic torch finds permanent home in local archives

In a profound gesture that reflects the lasting spirit of the Olympics, a woman has donated a treasured piece of history to the Lawrence County Archives. The Olympic torch, carried by her late husband, Charles Jordan, during the relay leading up to 1996 games, will now find its new residence among the pages of Lawrence County’s historical legacy.
In 1996, Charles Jordan, a Lawrence County historian and author, graciously answered the call to carry the torch through his hometown to honor legendary athlete and fellow Lawrence County native, Jesse Owens.
Owens was the grandson of a slave, son of a sharecropper, and four-time gold medalist during the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin, Germany.
The torch, made from Georgia pecan wood, a nod to the location of the 1996 Olympic games, features 22 aluminum “reeds,” which each represent a modern game edition.
Teofista Jordan made the decision to donate the torch as a tribute to her late husband’s lifelong dedication to preserving the history of his beloved community. Ching Behnken, Jordan’s niece shared, “With my aunt going home to the Philippines, she wanted the community to have it so that they could remember her husband for it.” When asked what her uncle would have thought about the torch being donated to the archives, she explained, “I think he’d be very happy. He wanted it to be preserved and for his legacy to continue.”
Wendy Hazle, Director of the Lawrence County Archives, expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying, “I’m honored that she chose to bring it to the archives. I can’t even begin to describe how thankful I am. It’s a piece of history from a Lawrence County historian that will be here with us forever. I’m just immensely grateful for it.”
The archives plan to proudly display the torch in a dedicated exhibit, allowing locals and visitors alike to connect with the spirit of the Olympics and Charles Jordan’s unwavering commitment to his community. The exhibit will also give people a chance to reflect upon and celebrate the life and achievement of Jesse Owens.
As the torch finds its place within the archives, it continues to carry the flame of inspiration that has burned bright in Lawrence County for generations.
