The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering herbicide training this spring for applicators who plan to apply dicamba.
"All applicators who will spray dicamba on resistant row crops in Alabama will need to participate in a virtual training, regardless if they have received training certificate in the past," a release from the Lawrence County Extension Office states. "People responsible for mixing and loading labeled dicamba products also need to take the training in addition to those applying these products. The 2021 training certificate will only be valid for this year."
Training sessions will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Sessions will also be available at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25, March 8, March 11, March 24, April 5, April 19 and May 3.
Dr. Steve Li and Dr. David Russell will provide 2021 weed control update for major row crops following the Auxin Training on Feb. 11, Feb. 25 and March 8, according to the Extension Office.
The cost of the training is $15 per person. To pay by credit or debit card, a payment link can be accesses at https://www.aces.edu/go/auxintraining. A registration link for auxin virtual training will be provided in the receipt email, the Extension Office said. "When you are registered and pay for multiple people’s training fees, you will need to send an email to steveli@auburn.edu and buchadm@auburn.edu with their names, mailing address and phone number that exactly match their registration information in the training course."
Due to the virtual nature of the training, participants will be able to download their certificates directly after completing the Zoom training session and passing a quiz following the course. The sessions are held via training site Canvas, the Extension System said.
Those with unreliable internet service may schedule an appointment with the Lawrence County Extension Office, located on Alabama 157 in Moulton, to use the facilities for the virtual training. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the virtual training will only be available to a limited number of participants visiting the facility at the same time.
Questions or concerns about payment options may be directed to Deborah Buchanan at buchadm@auburn.edu or by calling 334-844-5482. For questions regarding registration, training and certificate, the Lawrence County Extension Office can be reached at 256-974-2464.
For specific questions concerning auxin, contact Dr. Steve Li at steveli@auburn.edu, or call 334-844-3804, or 334-707-7370.
