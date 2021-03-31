Hartselle man arrested on DUI and drug possession charges

After receiving a tip concerning a possible drunk driver last week, Moulton Police Officers arrested a Hartselle man on charges including drug possession on Saturday, March 20.
Preston Christopher Massey, 32, was taken into custody after veering into the opposite lane and forcing a police officer off the roadway the date of the incident, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Massey was charged with driving under the influence, possession of Methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle with an expired tag.
According to the report, Moulton Police received information that a possible drunk driver was traveling towards the city on Lawrence County Road 87.
Officer Tim Owens responded and observed a gold-colored Ford truck traveling west on the same roadway. After Owens was forced off the roadway, he initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Massey, the report said.
At the time of his arrest, Massey was in possession of two bags containing meth, according to the report. Massey was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.