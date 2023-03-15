Decatur man arrested for possession

A Decatur resident was arrested early Monday morning after a routine traffic stop. According to a department press release, the man, Scottie Verneal Hood, was charged with multiple counts of drug possession.
As the clock ticked to a new day, Moulton Police Officer Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya was patrolling the city. Dejoya witnessed a Saturn sedan driving with improper lights. He flashed his lights and pulled over the vehicle.
Dejoya identified the driver, Scottie Hood, and discovered active arrest warrants put out by another law enforcement agency. Hood, 53, was detained. In the process of arresting Hood, Dejoya found a glass smoking pipe in his clothes. A thorough search of the vehicle yielded multiple other illegal items.
Dejoya found several pills identified as tizanidine hydrochloride. Used as a muscle relaxer by patients who suffer from multiple sclerosis, a stroke, or a spinal injury, tizanidine can be addictive and requires a doctor’s prescription. Hood did not have a prescription.
The car contained additional drugs. Dejoya discovered pills identified as oxycodone and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.
Hood was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. His bond was set at $3,000.
“The Moulton Police Department remains vigilant in having a zero tolerance on drug offenses,” Chief Craig Knight stated. “[I] would like to commend the officers for the hard work they do for the city of Moulton.”
Knight also encouraged individuals to report any suspected illegal activity in the city.
The arrest continued a busy stretch for Moulton’s police force. It was their fourth felony booking in a week that included a car chase, a fentanyl bust, and a foot chase.
